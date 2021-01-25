Brazil buying as many vaccines as it can -economy minister

BRASILIA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Brazil is trying to buy as many COVID-19 vaccines as possible, and accusations it has focused its efforts on only one manufacturer are unjust, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters in an online briefing after the release of tax revenue data, Guedes said it has always been the case that public health and the economy are interlinked, and for economic growth to take off Brazil must accelerate its mass vaccination process. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Gabriel Ponte Editing by Chris Reese)