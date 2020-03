SAO PAULO, March 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s communications secretary, Fabio Wajngarten, has tested positive for coronavirus, local newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo reported on Thursday.

According to the report, he is still waiting on the results of a second test for confirmation. Wajngarten accompanied Bolsonaro on a recent visit to Florida that included dinner with U.S. President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)