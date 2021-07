FILE PHOTO: Graves of people who passed away due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are pictured at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil May 20, 2021.REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil registered 57,737 new COVID-19 cases and 1,509 new deaths in the past 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed on Friday.

This means the total case count in Brazil has now exceeded 19 million, and the country has recorded 531,688 deaths.