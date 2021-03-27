Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Brazil Covid-19 death toll exceeds 3,000 for second day in a row: health ministry

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A gravedigger wearing a protective suit looks at the first coffin (not pictured) arriving for the first night burial as spotlights illuminate the graves at Vila Formosa cemetery, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil recorded 85,948 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 3,438 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, the second day in a row fatalities have exceeded 3,000.

Brazil has registered nearly 12.5 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 310,550, according to ministry data.

Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Daniel Wallis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

