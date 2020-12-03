Brazil COVID-19 death toll surpasses 175,000, with almost 6.5 million cases

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil reported 50,434 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 755 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The South American country has now registered 6,487,084 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 175,270, according to ministry data. It is the world’s third worst outbreak outside the United States and India.