June 20, 2020 / 10:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil just shy of 50,000 coronavirus deaths, over 1 mln cases, ministry says

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s official coronavirus death toll is just shy of 50,000, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, with more than 1 million confirmed cases in the world No. 2 coronavirus hotspot behind the United States.

In Brazil, a total of 49,976 people have officially died from COVID-19, according to the ministry, with a total of 1,067,579 confirmed cases.

Brazil passed 1 million cases on Friday, and 1,022 people have died in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

Experts say the true numbers are likely far higher due to a lack of widespread testing. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Sandra Maler)

