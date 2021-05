FILE PHOTO: A patient with suspected COVID-19 infection arrives at the Sao Jose hospital in the Emergency Mobile Care Service (SAMU) ambulance, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Duque de Caxias near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares/File Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Healthy Ministry on Monday registered 790 new COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours and 37,498 new cases of coronavirus.

The country has confirmed 449,858 deaths from the virus out of more than 16 million confirmed cases since the pandemic began, according to ministry data.