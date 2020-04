RIO DE JANEIRO, April 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said in a Facebook live webcast on Thursday that 33 million informal workers affected by the economic downturn have received emergency relief payments.

Pedro Guimaraes, CEO of state lender Caixa Economica Federal who was with Bolsonaro in the webcast, said he expects up to 60 million people to receive the payments. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Editing by Sandra Maler)