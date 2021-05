FILE PHOTO: Doctor Marcos Antonio and nurse Claudia Gomes, both members of the Emergency Mobile Care Service (SAMU) team, wear their protective clothing before taking a patient into the ambulance, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the UPA (Emergency Service Unit) in Duque de Caxias near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil on Tuesday passed 450,000 COVID-19 deaths, according to the Health Ministry, with an additional 2,173 fatalities in the last 24 hours and 73,453 new coronavirus cases.

Since the pandemic began, 452,031 people have died from the virus in Brazil, with over 16 million confirmed cases, official data show.