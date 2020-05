RIO DE JANEIRO, May 19 (Reuters) - Brazil recorded a new daily record of 1,179 deaths from the new coronavirus on Tuesday, with a total of 17,971 total fatalities and 271,628 confirmed cases, the health ministry said.

Tuesday’s death toll was the first time Brazil has recorded more than 1,000 deaths in a day. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Editing by Sandra Maler)