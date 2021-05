BRASILIA, May 19 (Reuters) - Brazil recorded 79,219 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 2,641 new deaths from COVID-19, Health Ministry figures showed on Wednesday.

Brazil has now registered 15.8 million cases since the pandemic began, and the official death toll stands at 441,691, according to ministry data. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chris Reese)