Brazil records 51,603 new COVID-19 cases, death toll rises to 95,819 -ministry

BRASILIA, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Brazil reported 51,603 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,154 deaths from the disease caused by the virus in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

Brazil has registered more than 2.8 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 95,819, according to ministry data, in the world’s worst coronavirus outbreak after the United States. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; editing by Jonathan Oatis)