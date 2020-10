FILE PHOTO: People walk near a graffiti made in tribute to health workers during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Hospital das Clinicas in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil on Monday registered 11,946 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing its total to 4,927,235, the Health Ministry said.

Deaths rose by 323 to 146,675.