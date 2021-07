FILE PHOTO: Graves of people who passed away due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are pictured at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil May 20, 2021. Picture taken May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil registered 62,504 new COVID-19 cases and 1,780 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

This brings the total in Brazil to nearly 19 million cases and 526,892 deaths.