FILE PHOTO: Patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated at a field hospital set up at Dell'Antonia sports gym in Santo Andre, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil recorded 75,445 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 2,513 new deaths from COVID-19, Health Ministry figures showed on Tuesday.

Brazil has now registered 15.73 million cases since the pandemic began, and the official death toll stands at 439,050, according to ministry data.