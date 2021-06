FILE PHOTO: Red flowers placed by Rio de Paz NGO to pay tribute to the Brazil's half a million COVID-19 deaths are seen on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Lucas Landau

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil registered 27,804 new cases of coronavirus and 618 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Monday.