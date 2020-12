FILE PHOTO: People enjoy a drink outside a bar at the Mureta da Urca, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil on Saturday registered 50,177 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the new total to 7,213,155. Deaths rose by 706 to 186,356.