FILE PHOTO: A worker disinfects at the Portela samba school headquarters before a typical 'feijoada' event, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil registered 48,331 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, the health ministry said, bringing the total confirmed cases to 5,748,375. Deaths rose by 544 to 163,373.