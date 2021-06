SAO PAULO, June 26 (Reuters) - Brazil on Saturday reported 64,134 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,593 deaths from COVID-19, according to the Health Ministry.

Brazil has registered more than 18.3 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 512,735. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Dan Grebler)