FILE PHOTO: A man with his children are seen next to a sign that reads, "Use mask at the community" at Nossa Senhora do Livramento community, along the Negro river banks, where Ribeirinhos (river dwellers) live, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Manaus, Brazil May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil recorded 73,295 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 2,811 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Brazil has registered nearly 15 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 414,399, according to ministry data.