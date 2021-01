Healthcare workers line up before receiving a dose of the AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a public hospital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil registered 1,283 new COVID-19 deaths, and 63,520 additional coronavirus cases, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Brazil, home to the world’s second highest number of coronavirus deaths after the United States, has reigstered over 220,000 deaths, and nearly 9 million cases since the start of the pandemic, the Health Ministry data show.