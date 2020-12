RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Brazil has registered 344 new COVID-19 deaths, and 18,479 fresh coronavirus cases, the health ministry said on Sunday.

Brazil now has nearly 7.5 million confirmed cases, and a total of 191,139 deaths from the virus since the outbreak began, according to the health ministry figures. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; editing by Diane Craft)