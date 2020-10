FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker performs a PCR test on student Raiany Cristina da Silva at Almir Pereira Bahia Reverendo state school in Taboao da Serra, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil recorded 508 new COVID-19 deaths and 22,282 new cases of coronavirus, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

Brazil has so far had more than 5.5 million confirmed cases of the virus and nearly 160,000 deaths, official data show.