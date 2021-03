Health care workers stand behind a coffin which represents dead colleagues during a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and his handling of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis, in Brasilia, Brazil March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil on Thursday registered a record 100,158 new cases of coronavirus and 2,777 fresh COVID-19 deaths, the Health Ministry said.