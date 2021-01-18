Brazil to begin vaccination campaign on Monday afternoon

SAO PAULO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said the federal government will distribute all vaccine doses it has available to the country’s states on Monday afternoon.

Vaccination by the states can start at 5 p.m. (2000 GMT) on Monday, Pazuello said in a statement. The states asked the government to bring forward the roll-out of the only vaccine available, CoronaVac made by China’s Sinovac Biotech and imported by Sao Paulo biomedical center Butantan. (Reporting by Eduardo Simoes, writing by Sabrina Valle; Editing by Toby Chopra)