Brazil to start COVID vaccinations on January 21, says Senator

FILE PHOTO: An employee inspects vials containing CoronaVac, Sinovac Biotech's vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Butantan biomedical production center in Sao Paulo, Brazil January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil is set to begin vaccinations against COVID-19 on Jan. 21, Senator Nelsinho Trad tweeted on Thursday, citing a conversation with Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello.

President Jair Bolsonaro is under mounting pressure for the slow pace of Brazil’s vaccine rollout. The government has declined to give an official start date, but has said inoculations could begin on Jan. 20 in a best-case scenario.

The health ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.