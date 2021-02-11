Brazil to vaccinate entire population for COVID-19 in 2021, health minister says

FILE PHOTO: Jose Landi, 90, receives a dose of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a drive-thru vaccination station for people aged 90 years or older at Pacaembu stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said on Thursday that the country would vaccinate its entire population against COVID-19 in 2021, predicting that half would be immunized by the end of June and the rest later in the year.

Speaking at a Senate hearing, Pazuello said Brazil is negotiating with so many biomedical companies to buy immunization supplies that at some point there will be many different vaccines in the country, making coordination difficult.