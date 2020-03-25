Healthcare
March 25, 2020 / 10:49 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil's Bolsonaro wants commerce re-opened as shutdowns threaten jobs, economy

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 25 (Reuters) - Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday doubled down on his view that state-level shutdowns in Brazil were likely to cripple the economy and raise unemployment, urging on Twitter that they be reversed.

The president, a far-right army captain, was roundly criticized for making that argument in a televised address to the nation on Tuesday night in which he minimized the likely impact of the “little flu” in Brazil. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter, editing by Louise Heavens)

