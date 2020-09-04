Brazil's Tecpar to test Russian COVID-19 vaccine on 10,000 people in early 2021

BRASILIA, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The technology institute for the Brazilian state of Paraná, which has signed an agreement to produce Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, said on Friday it plans to conduct phase III trials on 10,000 volunteers in Brazil at the start of next year.

Jorge Callado, head of Paraná’s Technology Institute, known as Tecpar, said approval for the trial will be requested of Brazil’s health regulator ANVISA by the end of this month. Doses will be imported for the tests and Tecpar plans to produce the vaccine for Brazil’s market in the second half of 2021, he said. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer)