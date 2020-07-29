CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Brazil confirms nearly 70,000 coronavirus cases in new daily record

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to reflect amended official data showing 69,074 new cases, not 70,074 new cases)

RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, July 29 (Reuters) - Brazil set a daily record on Wednesday for both confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and related deaths, with 69,074 new cases and 1,595 fatalities, Health Ministry data showed.

Brazil has now registered more than 2.5 million confirmed cases of the virus and 90,134 deaths since the pandemic began, according to ministry data. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca and Jake Spring; Editing by Sandra Maler Editing by Brad Haynes)