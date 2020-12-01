UPDATE 1-Brazil to prioritize elderly, indigenous and health workers for COVID-19 vaccine

(Adds details of the plan)

BRASILIA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Brazil will prioritize the vaccination of indigenous people, health workers and those aged 75 years and older in the battle against COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, unveiling a four-stage preliminary plan for national immunization.

People between 60 and 74 years old will be vaccinated in the second stage, and those with prior health conditions such as heart and kidney disease would be covered in a third stage.

The final stage, before opening to the wider population, would include teachers, security personnel, and first responders, along with prison staff and inmates, the ministry said. Those first four stages would cover 109.5 million people out of a total population of 212 million in Brazil.

The ministry said in a statement that the plan would be finalized once it was clear what vaccines were available.

A senior Health Ministry official said on Tuesday that the ideal vaccine for Brazil would be a less costly one-dose vaccine that can be transported and stored at temperatures between 2 degrees and 8 degrees Celsius (36-46 degrees Fahrenheit).

Among the vaccines Brazil is considering for eventual purchase, the only single-dose vaccine is under development by Johnson & Johnson’s Belgian pharmaceutical subsidiary Janssen .

Brazil has registered nearly 6.4 million cases of the novel coronavirus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen past 173,000 — the world’s third-biggest outbreak after the United States and India.

The Health Ministry on Tuesday reported 50,909 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the highest daily case number since early September, along with 697 new COVID-19 deaths.

The country’s state governors and opposition politicians have been pressing the government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro to draw up a national immunization plan. (Reporting by Ricardo Brito and Ana Mano Writing by Anthony Boadle Editing by Brad Haynes and Rosalba O’Brien)