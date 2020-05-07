Brazil's Itaqui port open despite coronavirus lockdown, grain shipments up

SAO PAULO, May 7 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Itaqui port, from where more than 10% of the country’s soybeans were exported in 2019, has not been affected by lockdown measures imposed this week in Maranhão state, said Ted Lago, the port’s president, on Thursday.

Port activity is considered exempt from the order and personnel, rail services and trucks continue to have normal access, Lago said, adding that grain export volume is set to rise thanks to the resilience of the domestic farm sector. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)