SAO PAULO, May 25 (Reuters) - More than 93% of workers at Brazilian food company BRF SA’s Concórdia meatpacking plant returned to work on Monday after testing negative for the novel coronavirus, the company said.

BRF said it has tested all of its 5,132 workers at that plant. The company noted the 6.6% who tested positive for the virus were preemptively suspended from work and would be required to take a further test. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Paul Simao)