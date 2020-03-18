Bridgewater hedge funds fall further on coronavirus market rout

March 18 (Reuters) - Bridgewater Associates LP, the Ray Dalio-led hedge fund giant famous for making money during the 2008 financial crisis, has posted double-digit losses so far this year amid market declines sparked by the coronavirus, according to a note sent to clients Wednesday and seen by Reuters.

Through March 16, Bridgewater’s All Weather 12% volatility ‘risk parity’ fund fell about 14% for the year; its Pure Alpha 18% volatility hedge fund declined about 21%; and its Major Markets 14% volatility hedge fund dropped about 7%, Dalio wrote. (Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)