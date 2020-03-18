Market News
March 18, 2020 / 5:00 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bridgewater hedge funds fall further on coronavirus market rout

Lawrence Delevingne

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Bridgewater Associates LP, the Ray Dalio-led hedge fund giant famous for making money during the 2008 financial crisis, has posted double-digit losses so far this year amid market declines sparked by the coronavirus, according to a note sent to clients Wednesday and seen by Reuters.

Through March 16, Bridgewater’s All Weather 12% volatility ‘risk parity’ fund fell about 14% for the year; its Pure Alpha 18% volatility hedge fund declined about 21%; and its Major Markets 14% volatility hedge fund dropped about 7%, Dalio wrote. (Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below