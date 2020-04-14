No change to "going concern" rule for UK companies -watchdog

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - UK companies still need to assess whether they can stay in business for the coming year under existing rules, despite uncertainties caused by the coronavirus, the accounting watchdog said on Tuesday.

British companies are required to state in their annual reports if they are a “going concern”, meaning they are likely to stay in business for the coming 12 months.

The assumptions underlying the statement must be checked by outside auditors, but any qualification could trigger a breach of loan agreements or covenants with creditors, and prompt investors to dump the stock.

Many businesses have shut down during a national lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus, with millions of staff furloughed, making it harder to assess going concern without any qualification.

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said talks with investors showed they still want “high-quality information” during the pandemic.

“The FRC clarifies that the accounting and auditing standards on going concern have not changed, nor has the FRC increased pressure on auditors to be tough,” it said.

“Auditors should challenge management appropriately on their judgements, and given the current uncertainty ensure they have sufficient appropriate evidence to support the judgements they make.”

Lawmakers have criticised auditors for failing to challenge what companies tell them, and the FRC has fined accountants for failing to show enough scepticism towards their clients.

Last month the FRC, along with the Bank of England and Financial Conduct Authority published a joint statement, saying there were likely to be more uncertainties over the outlook for many companies.

They issued guidance for companies and auditors on going concern.

Regulators also have given companies an extra two months until the end of September to publish annual reports, partly to give them more time to reach and check going concern opinions.

The regulators also said that these assessments should take into account support for a company from loans, state guarantees and other relief measures being given by the government to tide them over what the Bank of England has said would be a temporary downturn.