LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s accounting watchdog said it has begun weekly calls with top accounting firms to check if they can complete year-end audits on time.

“The Financial Reporting Council is closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19 on audit firms ability to carry out timely and high quality audits which remains a priority,” the watchdog said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely)