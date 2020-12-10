UK economic activity picks up after November lockdown - ONS

FILE PHOTO: A man carries shopping bags as he walks down pedestrianised Regent Street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - More British people went out shopping and got in their cars over the past week following the end of a partial lockdown in England, official figures showed on Thursday.

The proportion of British adults who went shopping for goods other than basic necessities rose by 5 percentage points to 18% in the week to Dec. 6, while traffic on Dec. 7 rose 7 percentage points from a week earlier, the Office for National Statistics said.