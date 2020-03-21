UK government plans to buy into airlines - FT

March 21 (Reuters) - The British government is planning to buy equity stakes in airlines and other companies affected by the impact of coronavirus, the Financial Times reported on.ft.com/2QypHcc on Saturday.

The government plans to invest billions of pounds in companies including British Airways in return for shares that would eventually be sold back to private investors, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Rebekah Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)