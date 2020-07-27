UK quarantine move deals disproportionate blow to confidence - IATA

PARIS, July 27 (Reuters) - Global airline body IATA criticised Britain’s snap decision to re-impose coronavirus quarantine measures on travellers from Spain as a severe blow to recovery hopes that was disproportionate to health risks.

“This is a big setback for consumer confidence that is essential to drive a recovery,” the International Air Transport Association said in an emailed statement on Monday.

“A unilaterally decided blanket quarantine order for everybody returning to the UK from Spain does not accurately reflect the risk of a regional spike in one corner of the country.” (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Hugh Lawson)