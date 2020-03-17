UK working with airlines to offer support - minister

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday the government was working with airlines to come up with the ways to support an industry badly hurt by travel restrictions put in place to combat a growing outbreak of coronavirus.

Asked about whether the government was considering a subsidy for airlines, Raab told parliament: “We will work with the airlines to find and see what support we can provide.”

“Our priority continues to be to make sure commercial flights can access as many areas as possible to get people back in the kind of scale and volume that is necessary to address the challenge we face,” he said referring to those Britons who were abroad but wanted to return home. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Elizabeth Piper; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)