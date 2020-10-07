Britain orders study of how to reduce travel quarantine period

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Britain will launch an urgent study to find out how to reduce the COVID-19 quarantine period which applies to passengers arriving in the country, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Wednesday.

“We are moving ahead with the next step to reduce the travel quarantine period by launching the Global Travel Taskforce to open up international travel & boost our businesses,” Shapps said on Twitter.

“The taskforce will implement a testing regime to reduce the self-isolation period, along with a wide range of other measures to enable travel whilst keeping #coronavirus rates down.” (Reporting by Alistair Smout and William James; editing by Stephen Addison)