Market News
June 18, 2020 / 4:35 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

No date for release of test-and-trace app in UK, minister says

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - Britain’s health minister declined on Thursday to set a date for when a smartphone app to help trace people who have been in contact with a person infected with the new coronavirus would be rolled out.

“We’re not going to put a date on it I’m afraid,” Matt Hancock said in response to a question about when an app would be added to the troubled test-and-trace programme.

“I would not recommend an app unless I’m confident in it,” he told reporters. (Reporting by Costas Pitas, Alistair Smout and William James, writing by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below