UK to use Google-Apple model for tracing app in U-turn - BBC

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - The British government will abandon the centralised model of its coronavirus test-and-trace app and switch to one based on technology provided by Apple and Google, the BBC reported on Thursday.

Apple and Google have been in talks with Britain about the technology, which uses a decentralised model. The head of the UK’s programme said last month a centralised app can potentially give more insight into outbreaks of COVID-19, but offers less privacy than decentralised rivals. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton)