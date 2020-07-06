UK hopes for socially distanced performances at cultural venues- minister

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Britain hopes to permit outdoor and socially distanced performances at cultural venues, minister Oliver Dowden said on Monday, after announcing a nearly $2 billion investment in the arts.

“I want all our cultural institutions to return to normal,” the culture minister told Sky News.

“Very soon I hope we will be able to permit outdoor performances and then later over the summer be able to have socially distant performances and have pilots to look at other innovative ways that performances can return.” (Reporting by Kate Holton; writing by Costas Pitas)