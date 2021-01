FILE PHOTO: Shoppers walk past the UK supermarket Asda, in Leeds, Britain, October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Molly Darlington/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Asda, the British supermarket arm of Walmart, said on Tuesday customers who refuse to wear a face covering without a valid medical reason will be denied entry to its stores.

Asda followed market leader Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons in making the policy change, which comes after a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections in Britain.