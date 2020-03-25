Wikileaks founder Julian Assange denied bail by London court

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is fighting extradition from Britain to the United States, was denied bail on Wednesday after his lawyers said he should be released from prison because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The 48-year-old is wanted by the United States on 18 criminal counts of conspiring to hack government computers and violating an espionage law and says he could spend decades in prison if convicted.

Judge Vanessa Baraitser at Westminster Magistrates’ Court ruled that he should remain in Belmarsh Prison in London. (Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Estelle Shirbon)