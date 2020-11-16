Nobody has looked at AstraZeneca vaccine data yet - UK health official

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

LONDON (Reuters) - No one has looked at the data of AstraZenca’s potential COVID-19 vaccine yet to see if it will be effective, England’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van-Tam said on Monday.

“Whether any vaccine is going to work is simply unknowable until the data have been looked at and nobody’s looked at the data at this point in time,” he told a news conference. “It is the same for all of the vaccines still in phase three that have not read out.”