UK car sales drop in September, normally a bumper month

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - British new car registrations fell by around 4% year-on-year in September, usually one of the top two months of the year for sales, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to affect the sector, according to preliminary data from an industry group.

There is normally strong demand in September as it is one of two occasions per year when the licence plate series changes.

The monthly figure of below 330,000 units was expected to be the lowest in more than 20 years.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders will publish final figures at 0800 GMT (0900BST) on Monday. (Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by Estelle Shirbon)