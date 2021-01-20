Bank of England's Bailey expects "pronounced recovery" for economy

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday he expected a “pronounced recovery” in Britain’s economy as the country vaccinates its population against COVID-19.

“I really do think that we are going to see a pronounced recovery in the economy as the vaccination programme, as it is doing now, rolls out,” Bailey said in an online event organised by the BoE. (Reporting by David Milliken Writing by William Schomberg)