BoE's Bailey says he sees some signs of recovery from lockdown

LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said he could see some signs of an economic recovery in Britain as the government’s coronavirus lockdown restrictions are lifted, but he warned there was still likely to be long-term economic damage.

“If there is any such thing as a normal recession ... this one will be different. There will be elements of a faster recovery, because the first stage of the recovery is literally lifting restrictions and allowing people to go out and do things,” he said.

“And we see ... evidence of elements of that recovery starting,” he added at a panel discussion hosted by the World Economic Forum. (Reporting by William Schomberg, writing by David Milliken)